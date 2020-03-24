Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 4:46PM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow Expected across portions of Central and

Southwest Wyoming Tonight…

.A storm system will bring moderate to heavy snow from southwest

Wyoming into central Wyoming tonight. The shower activity could

begin as rain, but is expected to transition to snow by mid-

evening. The banding nature of the snow could result in large

differences in snow amounts over a relatively short distance.

* WHAT…Snow expected, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations

of 1 to 4 inches with up to 6 inches possible.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin including Big Piney and Farson.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. The heaviest snow is expected

through about midnight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be reduced to under a

quarter mile at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.