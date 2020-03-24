Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 9:07PM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow Expected across portions of Central and
Southwest Wyoming Tonight…
.A storm system will bring moderate to heavy snow from southwest
Wyoming into central Wyoming tonight. The banding nature of the
snow could result in large differences in snow amounts over a
relatively short distance.
* WHAT…Snow expected, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 4 inches with up to 6 inches possible.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin including Big Piney and Farson.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM Wednesday. The heaviest snow is expected
through about 2 AM.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be reduced to under a
quarter mile at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.