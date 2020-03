Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 9:07PM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow Expected across portions of Central and

Southwest Wyoming Tonight…

.A storm system will bring moderate to heavy snow from southwest

Wyoming into central Wyoming tonight. The banding nature of the

snow could result in large differences in snow amounts over a

relatively short distance.

* WHAT…Snow expected, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches with localized areas up to 6 inches.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be under a quarter mile

at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.