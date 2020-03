Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times.

* WHERE…Mainly through Farson.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…Around 2 inches.

* WHEN…Tonight. Snow may continue and be intermittent through 6

AM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be reduced to under a

quarter mile in heavier snow, and roads will become slick

tonight.