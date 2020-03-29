Special Weather Statement issued March 29 at 2:50PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

A potent winter storm will be organizing in the Pacific Northwest

early this week and will push a strong cold front across Western

Wyoming Monday night and Tuesday. This front will deliver

significant snowfall to the area during this time frame.

* WHAT…6 to 12 inches of snow in the mountains and 3 to 6 inches

in the valleys. One to three inches are expected in the northern

portion of the Upper Green River Basin.

* WHERE…Far western Wyoming.

* WHEN…Monday night and Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow will start as a mixture of rain

and snow in the far west valleys Monday evening before quickly

turning to all snow. Increasing winds will create some blowing

and drifting snow, especially at the higher elevations during

the day Tuesday.