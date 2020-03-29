Special Weather Statement issued March 29 at 2:50PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
A potent winter storm will be organizing in the Pacific Northwest
early this week and will push a strong cold front across Western
Wyoming Monday night and Tuesday. This front will deliver
significant snowfall to the area during this time frame.
* WHAT…6 to 12 inches of snow in the mountains and 3 to 6 inches
in the valleys. One to three inches are expected in the northern
portion of the Upper Green River Basin.
* WHERE…Far western Wyoming.
* WHEN…Monday night and Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow will start as a mixture of rain
and snow in the far west valleys Monday evening before quickly
turning to all snow. Increasing winds will create some blowing
and drifting snow, especially at the higher elevations during
the day Tuesday.
