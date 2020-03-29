Winter Weather Advisory issued March 29 at 2:29PM MDT until March 31 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
and 5 to 7 inches expected over Lost Trail Pass. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph late Monday.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…From 9 PM Monday to 10 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments