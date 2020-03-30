Special Weather Statement issued March 30 at 3:57AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

On Monday afternoon, rain and snow will once again develop in the

Idaho-Wyoming border region, from Macks Inn south all the way to

the Bear Lake basin. The snow will last through Tuesday afternoon.

While most snow totals will range from 1 inch to 5 inches, Teton

Pass on Idaho State Route 33 may receive 6 to 10 inches of snow.

Those attempting travel into Wyoming or Montana should be ready

for hazardous winter driving conditions starting Monday afternoon

and continuing through Tuesday afternoon.