Special Weather Statement issued March 30 at 3:57AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
On Monday afternoon, rain and snow will once again develop in the
Idaho-Wyoming border region, from Macks Inn south all the way to
the Bear Lake basin. The snow will last through Tuesday afternoon.
While most snow totals will range from 1 inch to 5 inches, Teton
Pass on Idaho State Route 33 may receive 6 to 10 inches of snow.
Those attempting travel into Wyoming or Montana should be ready
for hazardous winter driving conditions starting Monday afternoon
and continuing through Tuesday afternoon.
