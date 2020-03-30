Wind Advisory issued March 30 at 2:15PM MDT until March 31 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Snake River Plain and Eastern Magic Valley.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 3 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could produce areas of blowing dust with

reduced visibility and difficult driving conditions especially

for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down

causing a few power outages.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.