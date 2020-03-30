Wind Advisory issued March 30 at 2:15PM MDT until March 31 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Snake River Plain and Eastern Magic Valley.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 3 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could produce areas of blowing dust with
reduced visibility and difficult driving conditions especially
for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down
causing a few power outages.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
