Winter Storm Warning issued March 30 at 1:45AM MDT until March 31 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow returning to western Wyoming…
.March will go out like a lion in western Wyoming as ample Pacific
moisture moving into the area will bring a return to winter with
moderate to heavy snow. At this time the heaviest snow is expected
late Monday night and Tuesday morning after mainly light snow
during the day today.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to
18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 11 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments