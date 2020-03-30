Winter Storm Warning issued March 30 at 2:52PM MDT until March 31 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow returning to western Wyoming…

.March will go out like a lion in western Wyoming as ample

Pacific moisture moving into the area will bring a return to

winter with moderate to heavy snow. At this time the heaviest

snow is expected late tonight though Tuesday morning after mainly

lighter snow showers during the rest of this afternoon.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to

18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 11 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility on area highways,

including Teton Pass and Togwotee Pass. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.