Winter Storm Warning issued March 30 at 2:52PM MDT until March 31 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow returning to western Wyoming…
.March will go out like a lion in western Wyoming as ample
Pacific moisture moving into the area will bring a return to
winter with moderate to heavy snow. At this time the heaviest
snow is expected late tonight though Tuesday morning after mainly
lighter snow showers during the rest of this afternoon.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to
18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 11 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility on area highways,
including Teton Pass and Togwotee Pass. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.