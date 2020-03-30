Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 1:45AM MDT until March 31 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow returning to western Wyoming…

.March will go out like a lion in western Wyoming as ample Pacific

moisture moving into the area will bring a return to winter with

moderate to heavy snow. At this time the heaviest snow is expected

late Monday night and Tuesday morning after mainly light snow

during the day today.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches. Wind gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 11 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

