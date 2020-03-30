Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 1:45AM MDT until March 31 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow returning to western Wyoming…

.March will go out like a lion in western Wyoming as ample Pacific

moisture moving into the area will bring a return to winter with

moderate to heavy snow. At this time the heaviest snow is expected

late Monday night and Tuesday morning after mainly light snow

during the day today.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

Snow may mix with rain at times during the day. Wind gusting as

high as 30 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 11 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Patchy

blowing snow may restrict visibility at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.