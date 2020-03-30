Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 1:45AM MDT until March 31 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

…Snow returning to western Wyoming…

.March will go out like a lion in western Wyoming as ample Pacific
moisture moving into the area will bring a return to winter with
moderate to heavy snow. At this time the heaviest snow is expected
late Monday night and Tuesday morning after mainly light snow
during the day today.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches. Higher amounts are possible in the southwestern
mountains.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 11 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

