Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 2:11PM MDT until March 31 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches

possible below 6000 feet and 5 to 11 inches above. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Island Park region.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel may become difficult. Be prepared for winter

driving conditions. Check road conditions before departing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds may produce areas of blowing

and drifting snow over mountain passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.