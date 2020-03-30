Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 2:52PM MDT until March 31 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow returning to western Wyoming…

.March will go out like a lion in western Wyoming as ample

Pacific moisture moving into the area will bring a return to

winter with moderate to heavy snow. At this time the heaviest

snow is expected late tonight though Tuesday morning after mainly

lighter snow showers during the rest of this afternoon.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches. Higher amounts are possible in the southwestern

mountains.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 11 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.