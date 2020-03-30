Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 2:52PM MDT until March 31 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow returning to western Wyoming…

.March will go out like a lion in western Wyoming as ample

Pacific moisture moving into the area will bring a return to

winter with moderate to heavy snow. At this time the heaviest

snow is expected late tonight though Tuesday morning after mainly

lighter snow showers during the rest of this afternoon.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches, except only 2 to 3 inches along South Pass. Wind

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 11 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially along

Highway 28 over South Pass where snow and wind will combine to

produce significant blowing and drifting snow at times, as well

as across Togwotee Pass where 5 to 10 inches of snow is

expected. Salt River Pass will be slick and snow covered as

well.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.