Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 2:52PM MDT until March 31 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

…Snow returning to western Wyoming…

.March will go out like a lion in western Wyoming as ample

Pacific moisture moving into the area will bring a return to

winter with moderate to heavy snow. At this time the heaviest

snow is expected late tonight though Tuesday morning after mainly

lighter snow showers during the rest of this afternoon.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches. Snow may mix with rain at times during the day. Wind

gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 11 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Areas of

blowing snow may restrict visibility at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.