Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 3:09AM MDT until March 31 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…Spring Snowstorm to Wreak Havoc in the Stanley Basin and Wood
River Valleys…
.Starting this afternoon, a snow storm coming in from the Pacific
will spread at first light rain and high elevation snow, but by
early this evening the snow level will lower to where even the
town of Hailey will start receiving snow instead of rain. While
the heavy snow will remain above 7000ft elevation, light to
moderate snowfall will develop for the more populated areas at
6500ft and below.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches
from 6500 feet to Galena Summit, 2 to 7 inches for elevations
below 6500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, mainly exposed
ridges and through passes. Back country skiers going above 8000
feet elevation should see 8 to 12 inches of new snow.
* WHERE…In the Sawtooth Range, including Stanley basin, the
River of No Return Wilderness, the drainages of both the Big and
Little Wood River basins, including Ketchum, Hailey, and
Clayton, and the Big Lost highlands including Copper Basin.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Be prepared for winter
driving conditions. Check road conditions before departure and while
enroute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.