Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 4:17AM MDT until March 31 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…Spring Snowstorm to Wreak Havoc in the Stanley Basin and Wood

River Valleys…

.Starting this afternoon, a snow storm coming in from the Pacific

will spread at first light rain and high elevation snow, but by

early this evening the snow level will lower to where even the

town of Hailey will start receiving snow instead of rain. While

the heavy snow will remain above 7000ft elevation, light to

moderate snowfall will develop for the more populated areas at

6500ft and below.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches from 6500 feet to Galena Summit, 2 to 7 inches for

elevations below 6500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph,

mainly exposed ridges and through passes. Back country skiers

going above 8000 feet elevation should see 8 to 12 inches of

new snow.

* WHERE…In the Sawtooth Range, including Stanley basin, the

River of No Return Wilderness, the drainages of both the Big

and Little Wood River basins, including Ketchum, Hailey, and

Clayton, and the Big Lost highlands including Copper Basin.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Be prepared for

winter driving conditions. Check road conditions before

departure and while enroute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.