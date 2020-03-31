Special Weather Statement issued March 31 at 12:03PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Through tonight, expect rain and snow showers to create periods of

wet slush or snowy roads. This may create slick driving conditions

for travelers passing through Pine Creek Pass, Emigration Pass,

Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit or through Soda Springs, Bear

Lake, Wayan and the Palisades through be prepared for these

conditions. Expect improving conditions around midnight for Pine

Creek Pass and Palisades (northern areas) with improvement in Bear

Lake, Emigration Summit (southern areas) a few hours later.

Tomorrow, however, is expected to bring another round of snow

showers to these same areas, arriving late morning to early

afternoon.