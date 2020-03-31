Special Weather Statement issued March 31 at 12:03PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
Through tonight, expect rain and snow showers to create periods of
wet slush or snowy roads. This may create slick driving conditions
for travelers passing through Pine Creek Pass, Emigration Pass,
Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit or through Soda Springs, Bear
Lake, Wayan and the Palisades through be prepared for these
conditions. Expect improving conditions around midnight for Pine
Creek Pass and Palisades (northern areas) with improvement in Bear
Lake, Emigration Summit (southern areas) a few hours later.
Tomorrow, however, is expected to bring another round of snow
showers to these same areas, arriving late morning to early
afternoon.
Comments