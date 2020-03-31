Special Weather Statement issued March 31 at 4:40PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 438 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
southwestern American Falls Reservoir, moving northeast at 40 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph, small hail and occasional lightning will
be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen,
Inkom, Firth, Rose, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello
Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall
Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Taber, Portneuf Gap, Fort
Hall Townsite, Springfield and Rockford.
