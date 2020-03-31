Wind Advisory issued March 31 at 2:33AM MDT until March 31 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. If only light rain has fallen, blowing dust will
reduce visibility to near zero with no notice.
* WHERE…Snake River Plain and Eastern Magic Valley. Blowing dust
is most likely in the Idaho Falls are north to Mud Lake.
* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could produce areas of blowing dust with
reduced visibility and difficult driving conditions especially
for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs can be blown down causing
power outages.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.