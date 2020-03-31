Wind Advisory issued March 31 at 9:53AM MDT until March 31 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. In periods of light rain and snow, blowing dust will
reduce visibility to near zero with no notice.
* WHERE…Across the Teton Valley including Tetonia, Ashton Hill,
Highway 33.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could produce areas of blowing dust with
reduced visibility and difficult driving conditions especially
for high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
