Wind Advisory issued March 31 at 9:53AM MDT until March 31 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. In periods of light rain and snow, blowing dust will

reduce visibility to near zero with no notice.

* WHERE…Across the Teton Valley including Tetonia, Ashton Hill,

Highway 33.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could produce areas of blowing dust with

reduced visibility and difficult driving conditions especially

for high profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.