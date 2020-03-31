Wind Advisory issued March 31 at 9:53AM MDT until March 31 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. If only light rain has fallen, blowing dust will

reduce visibility to near zero with no notice.

* WHERE…Snake River Plain and Eastern Magic Valley. Blowing dust

is most likely from Idaho Falls to north of Mud Lake.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could produce areas of blowing dust with

reduced visibility and difficult driving conditions especially

for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs can be blown down

causing power outages.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.