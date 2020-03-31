Winter Storm Warning issued March 31 at 2:20AM MDT until March 31 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow returning to western Wyoming…

.March will go out like a lion in western Wyoming as ample

Pacific moisture moving into the area will bring a return to

winter with moderate to heavy snow.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to

18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 11 pm this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility on area highways,

including Teton Pass and Togwotee Pass. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.