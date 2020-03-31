Winter Storm Warning issued March 31 at 3:09PM MDT until March 31 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow continues in western Wyoming…

.March will go out like a lion in western Wyoming as ample

Pacific moisture moving into the area will bring a return to

winter with moderate to heavy snow.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility on area highways,

including Teton Pass and Togwotee Pass. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.