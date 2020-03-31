Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 2:20AM MDT until March 31 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow returning to western Wyoming…
.March will go out like a lion in western Wyoming as ample
Pacific moisture moving into the area will bring a return to
winter with moderate to heavy snow.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches, except only 2 to 4 inches along South Pass. Wind gusting
as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…Through 11 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially along
Highway 28 over South Pass where snow and wind will combine to
produce significant blowing and drifting snow at times. Salt
River Pass will be slick and snow covered as well.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.