Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 2:20AM MDT until March 31 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

…Snow returning to western Wyoming…

.March will go out like a lion in western Wyoming as ample

Pacific moisture moving into the area will bring a return to

winter with moderate to heavy snow.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches. Higher amounts are possible in the southwestern

mountains.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Through 11 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

