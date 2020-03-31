Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 2:20AM MDT until March 31 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow returning to western Wyoming…

.March will go out like a lion in western Wyoming as ample

Pacific moisture moving into the area will bring a return to

winter with moderate to heavy snow.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches. Snow may mix with rain at times during the day. Wind

gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Through 11 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. Areas of blowing

snow may restrict visibility at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.