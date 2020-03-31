Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 2:27AM MDT until March 31 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches

from 6500 feet to 8000 feet, 2 to 5 inches for elevations below

6500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, mainly across

exposed ridges and passes. Back country skiers going above 8000

feet elevation should see 8 to 12 inches of new snow.

* WHERE…In the Sawtooth Range, including Stanley basin, the

River of No Return Wilderness, the drainages of both the Big and

Little Wood River basins, including Ketchum, Hailey, and

Clayton, and the Big Lost highlands including Copper Basin. The

upper Snake River highlands including Island Park, Macks Inn,

Raynolds Pass on State Route 87, Targhee Pass on U S Route 20

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Today.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Be prepared for

winter driving conditions. Check road conditions before

departing.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.