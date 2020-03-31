Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 2:46PM MDT until April 1 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected. Decreased visibility will
accompany snow bands.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.