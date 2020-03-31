Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 3:09PM MDT until March 31 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow continues in western Wyoming…

.March will go out like a lion in western Wyoming as ample

Pacific moisture moving into the area will bring a return to

winter with moderate to heavy snow.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially along

Highway 28 over South Pass where snow and wind will combine to

produce significant blowing and drifting snow at times. Salt

River Pass will be slick and snow covered as well.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.