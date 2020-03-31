Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 3:09PM MDT until March 31 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow continues in western Wyoming…
.March will go out like a lion in western Wyoming as ample
Pacific moisture moving into the area will bring a return to
winter with moderate to heavy snow.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Areas of blowing
snow may restrict visibility at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.