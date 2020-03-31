Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 3:09 pm

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 3:09PM MDT until March 31 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

…Snow continues in western Wyoming…

.March will go out like a lion in western Wyoming as ample
Pacific moisture moving into the area will bring a return to
winter with moderate to heavy snow.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

Related Articles