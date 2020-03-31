Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 3:09PM MDT until March 31 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow continues in western Wyoming…
.March will go out like a lion in western Wyoming as ample
Pacific moisture moving into the area will bring a return to
winter with moderate to heavy snow.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.