Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 9:29PM MDT until April 1 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.