Special Weather Statement issued April 1 at 7:32PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
A band of snow continues to strengthen this evening, generally
along and south and east of a Malad to Soda Springs line. Moderate
to locally heavy snow is occurring in this band and slick spots
will likely begin to form on untreated surfaces around and shortly
after sunset this evening. The band is forecast to gradually sink
south and east through the evening. By midnight, snow should be
confined to mainly the Bear Lake area and for this area snow
should end shortly after midnight. 1 to 3 inches of snow is now
expected, especially for mountain passes along Highways 30 and 89
and for the Bear Lake Valley.
