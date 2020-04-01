Special Weather Statement issued April 1 at 7:32PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A band of snow continues to strengthen this evening, generally

along and south and east of a Malad to Soda Springs line. Moderate

to locally heavy snow is occurring in this band and slick spots

will likely begin to form on untreated surfaces around and shortly

after sunset this evening. The band is forecast to gradually sink

south and east through the evening. By midnight, snow should be

confined to mainly the Bear Lake area and for this area snow

should end shortly after midnight. 1 to 3 inches of snow is now

expected, especially for mountain passes along Highways 30 and 89

and for the Bear Lake Valley.