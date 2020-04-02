Special Weather Statement issued April 2 at 2:07PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 200 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an enhanced shower 12

miles west of Blackfoot. This shower was moving southeast toward

Fort Hall Eagle Lodge at 15 MPH.

Small hail, snow, and wind gusts to 35 mph are possible with this

storm as it moves southeast through 4 PM MDT. Motorists traveling

along Interstate 15 north of Fort Hall should be prepared to slow

down when encountering brief heavy snow or small hail.

Locations impacted include…

Blackfoot, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Rockford,

Moreland, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Pingree and Groveland.