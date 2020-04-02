Special Weather Statement issued April 2 at 2:07PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 200 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an enhanced shower 12
miles west of Blackfoot. This shower was moving southeast toward
Fort Hall Eagle Lodge at 15 MPH.
Small hail, snow, and wind gusts to 35 mph are possible with this
storm as it moves southeast through 4 PM MDT. Motorists traveling
along Interstate 15 north of Fort Hall should be prepared to slow
down when encountering brief heavy snow or small hail.
Locations impacted include…
Blackfoot, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Rockford,
Moreland, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Pingree and Groveland.
