Alerts

At 838 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm over

Sugar City moving east at 25 to 30 mph.

Brief moderate rain, and wind gusts to 30 mph are possible with this

storm as it tracks southeast toward Driggs through 930 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Rexburg, Driggs, Felt, Victor, Sugar City, Teton, Parker, Tetonia, St

Anthony, Tetonia Research Station, Green Canyon Hot Springs and

Newdale.