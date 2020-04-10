Special Weather Statement issued April 10 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 926 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of thunderstorms

7 miles southwest of Last Chance moving southeast at 25 mph.

Brief moderate rain and higher elevation snow with wind gusts to 30

mph are possible with these storms as they move southeast toward the

Wyoming state line through 1030 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Last Chance, southern Island Park Reservoir, Warm River, Mesa Falls

State Park, Harriman State Park and Ashton Hill.