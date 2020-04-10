Special Weather Statement issued April 10 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 926 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of thunderstorms
7 miles southwest of Last Chance moving southeast at 25 mph.
Brief moderate rain and higher elevation snow with wind gusts to 30
mph are possible with these storms as they move southeast toward the
Wyoming state line through 1030 PM MDT.
Locations impacted include…
Last Chance, southern Island Park Reservoir, Warm River, Mesa Falls
State Park, Harriman State Park and Ashton Hill.
Comments