Wind Advisory issued April 10 at 2:12PM MDT until April 12 at 1:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest to West shifting Northwest to North Winds at 25

to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…The Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Saturday to 1 AM MDT Sunday with peak

conditions expected during the late afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Blowing Dust is likely in areas where dirt and dust

can easily be disturbed. Unsecured objects can easily be

strewn about and tree limbs could be blown down.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.