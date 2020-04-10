Wind Advisory issued April 10 at 4:13AM MDT until April 12 at 1:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest to West shifting Northwest to North Winds at 25
to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…The Lower Snake River Plain, Raft River Region, South
Highlands and Arco Desert.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Saturday to 1 AM MDT Sunday with peak
conditions expected during the late afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Blowing Dust is likely in areas where dirt and dust
can easily be disturbed. Unsecured objects can easily be strewn
about and tree limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those who recreate on American Falls
Reservoir will experience choppy waters due to gusts upwards of
45 mph.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. If you encounter dense blowing dust or approach
it along the roadway, do not drive through these conditions.
Secure loose outdoor objects.
