Special Weather Statement issued April 11 at 1:14PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow or rain changing to snow. One to three inches of
snow expected. The higher amounts will occur near Pinedale and
Boulder and toward Farson.

* WHERE…the Green River Basin.

* WHEN…This afternoon into tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Colder temperatures will accompany the
snow. Be prepared for deteriorating conditions and hazardous
travel.

