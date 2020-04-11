Special Weather Statement issued April 11 at 1:14PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow or rain changing to snow. One to three inches of
snow expected. The higher amounts will occur near Pinedale and
Boulder and toward Farson.
* WHERE…the Green River Basin.
* WHEN…This afternoon into tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Colder temperatures will accompany the
snow. Be prepared for deteriorating conditions and hazardous
travel.
