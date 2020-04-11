Special Weather Statement issued April 11 at 3:03PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 259 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

extending from 7 miles southwest of Southwest INL to near Firth to

near Victor, moving east-southeast at 30 mph.

Brief moderate rain, frequent lightning, and wind gusts up to 50 mph

are possible with these storms as they move east-southeast across

Interstate 15 near Firth and into the Teton valley near Victor

through 4 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Driggs, Swan Valley, Ririe Reservoir,

Palisades Reservoir, Goshen, northern Blackfoot Reservoir, Ammon,

Shelley, Victor, Iona, Firth, Irwin, Atomic City, Rose, Southwest

Inl, Pingree, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge and Fort Hall Lincoln Creek

Lodge.