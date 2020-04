Alerts

At 431 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Archer, moving southeast at 35 mph.

Pea-sized hail, moderate rain, lightning, and strong gusty winds to

50 mph are possible with this storm as it sweeps southeast toward

Swan Valley through 515 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Swan Valley, Lorenzo, northern Palisades Reservoir, Victor, Irwin,

Archer, Thornton, Heise and Pine Creek Pass.