Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 2:04PM MDT until April 12 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West to Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph expected.

* WHERE…The Upper Snake River Plain and Arco Desert.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect blowing dust to reduce visibility

on roadways at times this afternoon and evening.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.