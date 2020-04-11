Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 2:04PM MDT until April 12 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West to Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph expected.
* WHERE…The Upper Snake River Plain and Arco Desert.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect blowing dust to reduce visibility
on roadways at times this afternoon and evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.