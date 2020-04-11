Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 5:07AM MDT until April 12 at 1:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected
shifting to the North after sunset.
* WHERE…The Lower Snake Plain, Raft River Region and South
Highlands.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 1 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust on roadways may reduce
visibility at times and very choppy waters expected on American
Falls Reservoir with gusts of 40 to 50 mph.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.