today at 12:31 pm
Published 5:07 am

Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 5:07AM MDT until April 12 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West to Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected.

* WHERE…The Upper Snake River Plain and Arco Desert.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect blowing dust to reduce visibility on
roadways at times this afternoon and evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

