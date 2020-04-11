Winter Weather Advisory issued April 11 at 6:14PM MDT until April 12 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow and cold return to northern and central Wyoming…

.A cold front is dropping southward through the state and will

bring snow and much colder temperatures for the Easter weekend.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Now through 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.