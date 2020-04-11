Winter Weather Advisory issued April 11 at 6:14PM MDT until April 12 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow and cold return to northern and central Wyoming…
.A cold front is dropping southward through the state and will
bring snow and much colder temperatures for the Easter weekend.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches, with locally higher amounts in the Absarokas.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains.
* WHEN…Now through 6 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.