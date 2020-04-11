Winter Weather Advisory issued April 11 at 9:31AM MDT until April 12 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow and cold returning to northern and central Wyoming…
.A cold front dropping southward out of Montana today will bring
snow and much colder temperatures for the Easter weekend.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.